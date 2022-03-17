TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Billy Joel adds September show to his Madison Square Garden residency

Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018. Credit: Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Billy Joel remains in a New York state of mind for an unprecedented 83rd monthly Madison Square Garden concert on Sept. 9.

General-public tickets for Joel's just-added show — his 129th overall at the Garden — go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

After postponing his Jan. 14 concert to Aug. 24 due to the pandemic's omicron surge, the Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer returned last month and has shows scheduled for March 24 and from April through August. All but July are sold-out, according to Joel's website, though tickets available form third-party sellers.

"The Garden is our home," Joel said in a statement Thursday. "The crowd is always great; it’s New York. The acoustics are great. It’s just everything good about playing live." Joel, 72, most recently played gigs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and is scheduled to perform at several baseball stadiums this summer.

