Billy Joel will extend his record-setting run at Madison Square Garden into April, marking his 51st show at the arena.

Tickets for Joel’s April 13 show are $65.50-$139.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. Monday through the company’s Citi Private Pass program.

Madison Square Garden announced that Joel has already sold more than 900,000 tickets on this run, which started in January 2014.

That adds another potential milestone to Joel’s 2018 shows if he decides to continue the run. Joel’s April show would be 97th appearance at The Garden in his career, meaning that he is within striking distance of 100 concerts at the arena and shortly after that would come the millionth ticket sold in the current run.

Joel has said he would continue the run as long as the demand continued. Recently, he has said that the concerts sell out faster now than they did when they first started.

However, Joel has also said he wants to spend more time with his wife, Alexis, and their family, which expanded in October with the birth of daughter Remy Anne, a little sister for two-year-old Della Rose and singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, the Piano Man’s daughter with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.