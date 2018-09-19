Standard tickets to Billy Joel’s New Year’s Eve show at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum sold out quickly after they went on sale last week, though a handful of platinum tickets remain.

“This sellout speaks to the strength of the Long Island market and to Billy Joel’s popularity,” Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global, which operates the Coliseum, said in a statement. “NYCB Live is ready to host the biggest New Year’s celebration on Long Island.”

Because of his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden, Joel doesn’t get to play Long Island very often. The last time Joel played the Coliseum was on April 5, 2017, when the arena reopened after a $165 million renovation. Tickets for that show sold out in four minutes.

The platinum tickets, which are the only ones left for the 25th anniversary of Joel’s last New Year’s Eve concert at the Uniondale arena, start around $1,100 apiece and are floor seats in the sections closest to the stage.