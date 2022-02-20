Billy Joel is keeping busy these days. In addition to continuing his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden, the Piano Man announced a few new projects for the fans in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his solo career.

On Feb. 18, Joel dropped a new EP called "Places," the first in a series of thematic releases. This 5-track compilation features live versions of "New York State of Mind," "Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)," "Big Man on Mulberry Street," "Everybody Loves You Now" and "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)."

The EP coincides with the launch of Joel’s "New York State of Mind" Landmarks website (nysom.billyjoel.com) where visitors can explore an interactive 3D map highlighting 50 special New York locations connected to his life and songs such as Cold Spring Harbor, Hicksville High School, Jones Beach Theater, My Father’s Place in Roslyn, Nassau Coliseum, Miracle Mile in Manhasset, Oyster Bay and more. The site includes song histories and listening/saving options. Joel fans are encouraged to submit suggestions to expand the site beyond its current 50 locations.

Additionally, Wal-Mart is exclusively selling collectors editions ($25.97 each) of six Billy Joel albums on 12-inch colored vinyl with exclusive photo insert: "Piano Man" on tan swirl vinyl, "The Stranger" gray swirl vinyl, "52nd Street" on blue swirl vinyl, "Glass Houses" sky blue vinyl, "An Innocent Man" on custard vinyl and "Storm Front" on maroon vinyl. For more information, visit: walmart.com/cp/music/4104.

While Joel will be touring around the country from Las Vegas to Houston, the 72-year-old is also set to headline the Greenwich Town Party in Connecticut on May 28. Tickets were sold to people who live and/or work in Greenwich via a lottery, which has since closed.