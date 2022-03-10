An independent studio's planned movie biography of Billy Joel is unauthorized and will be unable to use any of Joel's songs, says the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's representative.

"It is completely unauthorized," Claire Mercuri told Newsday. "Billy Joel is not involved with this film project. No rights in music, name/likeness or life story will be granted."

Actor-producer Michael Jai White's Connecticut-based Jaigantic Studios announced in Variety Wednesday it was developing the biopic "Piano Man," with Adam Ripp (the 2017 VOD horror film "Devil's Whisper") as writer-director. Among the producers is Ripp's father, Artie, who had produced Joel's first solo album, 1971's "Cold Spring Harbor." That album was marred by uncorrected technical problems in the studio and fared poorly commercially, prompting Joel to say later, "I had to get out of these contracts" with Ripp's Family Productions label and distributor Paramount Records.

The film would be based on the life rights of Irwin Mazur, generally described, including in Fred Schruers' 2014 biography "Billy Joel," as Joel's manager. While Variety says Mazur managed Joel from the mid-1960s to 1972, the year before Joel's breakthrough album "Piano Man," Mercuri says Mazur "didn't 'manage' " Joel but instead "used to book The Hassles and Attila," two of Joel's early bands, and "functioned as Billy's music biz rep for two years, 1970-1972."

A spokeswoman for Jaigantic Studios told Newsday Thursday she would respond "shortly" but had not done so by Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement to Variety, Adam Ripp said, "Billy Joel has been a part of my life since my father signed him to his record label when I was 4 years old; his music is ingrained in my DNA and it's been a dream of mine as a filmmaker to explore and celebrate the untold story of how Billy Joel became the Piano Man."

Added Mazur: "What a dream come true! These are the real-life events I witnessed firsthand that shaped Billy from a keyboard player in the local Long Island band The Hassles into the iconic musician, singer-songwriter and entertainer who thrills audiences around the world today." White said, "As a lifelong fan of Billy Joel, I am elated to be part of the team to produce his biopic."

One of the biggest-selling musicians of all time, and a multiple Grammy Award winner who has received lifetime-achievement honors from multiple organizations, Joel was raised in Hicksville and has homes in Sag Harbor and Centre Island. His next Madison Square Garden residency concert on March 24 is sold out, as are his monthly shows through June and in August, according to Joel's website, though tickets remain available for July.