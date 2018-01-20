Billy Joel has set his 100th career appearance at Madison Square Garden, the latest milestone he will cross with his record-breaking monthly residency at the arena.

Joel’s 100th concert at The Garden is set for July 18, marking the 54th show in his run.

Tickets are $65.50-$139.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can begin purchasing presale tickets for the show at 10 a.m. Monday.

When Joel signed on to do his residency at the Garden in 2013, he became an MSG franchise, alongside the Knicks, the Liberty and the Rangers. However, his regular appearances at other venues have now led to him getting other honors.

The Philadelphia Phillies signed Joel to a one-year contract on Friday to celebrate his July 27 concert at Citizens Bank Park, marking the fifth year in a row that he has played their stadium.

“To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time the Phillies have signed an active Rock and Roll Hall of Famer,” joked Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak at a Friday news conference. “But after four straight sellouts, we thought, ‘There’s no one more deserving.’”

Well, Joel certainly has had his share of hits.