Billy Joel Channel on SiriusXM ending its latest run on Friday

The Billy Joel Channel’s latest run on SiriusXM is set to end on Friday, after a monthlong extension.

The limited-run channel, which has been part of SiriusXM off and on since 2014, returned in October with special shows from Joel including “Songs I Wish I’d Written,” “Billy’s Favorite Keyboard Players” and “Artists I Wish I’d Seen Live.”

His daughter, singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel also hosted a show featuring some of her favorite songs from her dad. The channel, which features Joel talking about songs from throughout his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career, also included a “Stranger Fantasy Concert,” which brought together live versions of all the songs from “The Stranger.”

A return date for the channel has not been set.