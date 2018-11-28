TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Joel Channel on SiriusXM ending its latest run on Friday

Billy Joel introduces Tommy Byrnes during the Long

Billy Joel introduces Tommy Byrnes during the Long Island Music Hall of Fame during their Gala at the Space at Westbury on Nov. 8. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
The Billy Joel Channel’s latest run on SiriusXM is set to end on Friday, after a monthlong extension.

The limited-run channel, which has been part of SiriusXM off and on since 2014, returned in October with special shows from Joel including “Songs I Wish I’d Written,” “Billy’s Favorite Keyboard Players” and “Artists I Wish I’d Seen Live.”

His daughter, singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel also hosted a show featuring some of her favorite songs from her dad. The channel, which features Joel talking about songs from throughout his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career, also included a “Stranger Fantasy Concert,” which brought together live versions of all the songs from “The Stranger.”

A return date for the channel has not been set.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

