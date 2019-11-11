TODAY'S PAPER
SiriusXM sets live Billy Joel special

Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance

Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018.   Credit: Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Billy Joel will take audience questions live at his piano and play some of his songs in a SiriusXM  satellite radio special on Dec. 5.

"I'm bringing my guitar player, my bass player and my sax player," the Hicksville-raised Joel, 70, said in a statement Monday  about "Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers…and a little music too." "They'll bring some color, which will sound better on the radio" than solo piano," he said. "If the opportunity to do a song presents itself, and it's the right song at the right time, it's nice to have the colors. I think that format is great, it works well.”

In addition to answering questions, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer/Long Island Music Hall of Famer and six-time Grammy Award-winner will spin behind-the-scenes stories about his music.The show, airing on the limited-run Billy Joel Channel (Channel 30), will be broadcast from the Faena Theater in Miami Beach. SiriusXM subscribers will be allowed to call in at (844)-365-BILLY (2455). Certain SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will have an opportunity to win tickets to the private event. Details are at SiriusXM.com/BillyJoelMiami.

