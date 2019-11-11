SiriusXM sets live Billy Joel special

Billy Joel will take audience questions live at his piano and play some of his songs in a SiriusXM satellite radio special on Dec. 5.

"I'm bringing my guitar player, my bass player and my sax player," the Hicksville-raised Joel, 70, said in a statement Monday about "Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers…and a little music too." "They'll bring some color, which will sound better on the radio" than solo piano," he said. "If the opportunity to do a song presents itself, and it's the right song at the right time, it's nice to have the colors. I think that format is great, it works well.”

In addition to answering questions, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer/Long Island Music Hall of Famer and six-time Grammy Award-winner will spin behind-the-scenes stories about his music.The show, airing on the limited-run Billy Joel Channel (Channel 30), will be broadcast from the Faena Theater in Miami Beach. SiriusXM subscribers will be allowed to call in at (844)-365-BILLY (2455). Certain SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will have an opportunity to win tickets to the private event. Details are at SiriusXM.com/BillyJoelMiami.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.