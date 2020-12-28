Billy Joel's daughters 'rock out' to Taylor Swift on social media video

The two young daughters of Long Island legend Billy Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick danced up a storm of Christmasy cuteness in a video posted across Joel’s social media over the weekend.

"Merry Christmas from the Joels: Billy, Alexis, Della and Remy," read the posts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, each accompanied by a 2 1⁄2-minute video of 5-year-old Della and 3-year-old Remy "Rockin’ out to Taylor Swift on Christmas morning."

The video shows the two moppets both barefoot between a kitchen island and an apparent breakfast nook, the elder, Della, wearing a plaid dress and a pink bow in her hair, and Remy in what looks like a dark green crushed-velvet dress. As Taylor Swift’s 2019 "You Need to Calm Down" plays, the two dance to the sprightly tune, a Grammy-nominated Best Pop Solo Performance that reached no. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Dance" is not the precise word for the adorable swaying, jumping and spinning the girls exhibit, the younger one attempting to follow her older sister’s lead. But their audience, an evident beagle or beagle mix, wags his tail in delight, trots across the dancefloor and then watches from the periphery. When the song ends, the two girls freeze in place, with admirable impromptu choreography.

Davey Morris, program director of Providence, Rhode Island’s, WPRO-FM/92.3 and an inductee into the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame, commented on Joel’s tweet, urging, "I smell a new cover when you get back out there. Gotta do it for the kids!"

Swift, 31, did not publicly respond to the girls eschewing the song’s advice to "calm down."

Joel, 71, who was raised in Hicksville and whose homes include an abode on Centre island, also has daughter Alexa Ray Joel, a singer who turns 35 on Tuesday, with his supermodel ex-wife, Bridgehampton’s Christie Brinkley.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Long Island Music Hall of Famer, Songwriters Hall of Famer, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Legend honoree, Joel had played monthly sold-out shows at Madison Garden from January 2014 until early this year when the coronavirus pandemic hit. His estimated 150 million records sold include such No. 1 albums as "52nd Street" (1978), "Glass Houses" (1980), "Storm Front" (1989) and "River of Dreams" (1993) and such hits as "Piano Man," "Just the Way You Are," "Uptown Girl," "A Matter of Trust" and "We Didn’t Start the Fire."