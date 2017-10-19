Billy Joel will extend his record-setting residency at Madison Square Garden into 2018, the Hicksville native announced on his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show Thursday night.

“I thought things would taper off after four or five years,” Joel, 68, told Kimmel during the show at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. “But tickets are selling faster now than in the beginning.”

No date has been announced for what will be the 48th show in Joel’s run at The Garden in January and ticketing details were also not announced. It is also not clear whether the run will be extended beyond January, though potential milestones like the 50th show in the run and Joel’s 100th overall sold out show at The Garden would both come in 2018.

Kimmel, who saw Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show with Howard Stern on Wednesday night, asked Joel if he would be interested in doing a show in a more intimate venue like Springsteen. Joel, who was also at Wednesday’s Springsteen show, said he would, adding that he and Springsteen joked about switching residency venues every now and then. “I think we make the same amount of money,” joked Joel, who also did a Springsteen impression as he sang “Meeting Across the River.”

(Kimmel’s other guest, comedian Tracy Morgan, later did his impression of Joel singing “Just the Way You Are,” before confirming, “Black people like Billy Joel.”)

Kimmel called Joel “The King of Long Island” and said that his kingdom extended to Brooklyn because it was part of the same island. Joel said he has always loved Brooklyn, explaining how when he was a kid his family would leave their home in Hicksville to visit family in the borough. He said his grandfather would get him into the Brooklyn Academy of Music by bribing an usher with some cigarettes, which is how an 8-year-old Joel got to see Rudolf Nureyev dance in “Romeo and Juliet.”

Kimmel asked Joel about some of the famous characters in his songs, which Joel explained were based on real people. He said that some have complained that the “Piano Man” rhyme “Davy, who’s still in the Navy” was too simple, but he wrote it because the guy it was based on was named Davy and was in the Navy. Joel also explained that Virginia from “Only the Good Die Young” was about a girl named Virginia who he had a crush on when he was a teenager.

One thing Joel didn’t discuss, though, was the news that he and his wife, Alexis Roderick, are expecting their second child any day now. On Wednesday, Joel’s spokeswoman confirmed that Roderick was nine months pregnant with a sibling to their two-year-old daughter, Della Rose.