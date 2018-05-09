Billy Joel through the years
See photos of Long Islander Billy Joel, who celebrates his 69th birthday on May 9, 2018.
MORE PHOTOS
Catholic-themed Met Gala: Celebs in angelic, papal fashion Recent notable deaths The 25 biggest box office hits of all time Here's what you should be watching on Netflix Celebs' Kentucky Derby hats through the years Hilarious parenting cartoons: The struggle is real New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids Long Island and New York City concerts to see Did you know these 'Star Wars' secrets? 31 celebrities with May birthdays Princess Charlotte through the years 50 chains we want on Long Island 25 biggest movie opening weekends Celebrities who've died in 2018 Royal babies around the world Our film critic's zero-star and half-star reviews 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows Glenn Gamboa's latest album reviews See photos of the royal newborn Prince Louis Comedy shows on LI, NYC Look back at 'Double Dare,' Nickelodeon's best game show 30 celebrities born in April When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.