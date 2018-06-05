Billy Joel is set to present at the 72nd annual Tony Awards on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall, though exactly what award he will hand out remains under wraps.

Could the Hicksville native be the one to present a special Tony to his friend and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen for the Boss’ record-setting “Springsteen on Broadway” show? No one is saying.

The American Theatre Wing is giving “Springsteen on Broadway” a special award as “a once-in-a-lifetime theatergoing experience for the Broadway stage, allowing fans an intimate look at a music idol.” John Leguizamo will also receive a special Tony for his body of work and “bringing diverse stories and audiences to Broadway for three decades,” including this past season’s “Latin History for Morons.”

Joel, who won a Tony in 2003 for best orchestration for the show “Movin’ Out,” is only part of the Long Island contingent announced Tuesday who will be involved in the ceremony. Northport’s Patti LuPone, a seven-time Tony nominee and two-time winner, will also present, as will Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer, who is nominated for best lead actress in a play for her Broadway debut in “Meteor Shower.”

Robert DeNiro, Tina Fey, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Kerry Washington, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jeff Daniels will also appear at Sunday night’s ceremony, along with previously announced presenters Matt Bomer, Claire Danes and Jim Parsons. Sara Bareilles, a nominee for best original score for “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and Josh Groban, who landed a nomination for “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” last year, are set to host for the first time. The show will air on CBS/2 from 8 to 11 p.m.