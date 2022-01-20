Billy Joel starred in a 1980s sitcom? He does in this alternate reality

Online comedy writer-director Rachel Lichtman on Wednesday posted the loving comedic short "The William Joel Show," a one-minute pastiche of 1980s sitcom opening credits, envisioning an imaginary series starring a young Billy Joel as a news anchor for a small Long Island TV station.

In this alternate reality in which Hicksville-raised music legend Joel became an actor instead, the show's theme song is a languid saxophone version of his "Leave a Tender Moment Alone." It plays over establishing shots of New York — the Atlas statue at Rockefeller Center, Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, token-taking subway turnstiles, the Statue of Liberty — as Joel walks along city streets, occasionally in split-screen a la Jack Klugman and Tony Randall in the opening of the 1970s sitcom "The Odd Couple."

Eventually we see Billy in an unconstructed 1980s sport coat as "News 52 Long Island" anchor Bill Carlton, reporting on a toxic truck spill, a school snow day and, anachronistically, the women's liberation movement of the previous decade.

The co-starring credits feature repurposed shots of Dinah Manoff and Diana Canova, who were among the stars of the 1977-81 sitcom "Soap"; former Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto playing what seems Bill Carlton's best friend; 1970s and '80s actor Vincent Bufano, in a shot from the short-lived 1979 Brooklyn-set sitcom "Flatbush," seemingly playing their old neighborhood pal; and "James Coco as Mr. Balesworth," evidently the long-suffering station manager.

Lichtman gives the onscreen name of the faux show's creator as Jerry Koetchpis, which matches nothing at the TV/film database IMDb and does not turn up in a quick Web or Ancestry.com search. Other producer credits are those of familiar real-life names from shows of earlier decades: the late Bud Yorkin ("All in the Family)" and the team of Bernie Orenstein and the late Saul Turteltaub ("That Girl"), all three of whom had worked together on "Sanford and Son."

Lichtman, whose website programme4.com/network77 contains other, more-surreal parodistic videos, posted "The William Joel Show" on the YouTube channel BillyJoelVideos, which also contains " 'Peanuts' Perform Billy Joel's 'Scenes From An Italian Restaurant,' " in which the Joel standard is set to animation footage from "Peanuts" TV specials and movies.