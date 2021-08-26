New Billy Joel vinyl box set to drop on Nov. 5

Call it Billy in a box. Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings is celebrating Billy Joel’s 50th anniversary as a recording artist with a special box set called "Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1" to be released on Nov. 5. The release will coincide with the Piano Man’s return to his residency at Madison Square Garden that night.

The nine LP collection will focus on Joel’s studio albums from the 1970s — "Cold Spring Harbor" (1971), "Piano Man" (1973), "Streetlife Serenade" (1974), "Turnstiles" (1976), "The Stranger" (1977) and "52nd Street" (1978) as well as his first live album, "Songs in the Attic" (1981).

Additionally, the set will include "Live at The Great American Music Hall — 1975," a previously unreleased concert recording available for the first time as a double 12-inch vinyl album. Recorded in San Francisco on the "Streetlife Serenade" tour, the live collection features an early version of "New York State of Mind" before it was released, plus Joel’s interlude imitations of Joe Cocker on "You Are So Beautiful," Elton John on "Benny and the Jets" and Leon Russell on "Delta Lady."

A 50-page booklet will be included featuring photos spanning Joel's entire career; an essay by rock historian, author and former Rolling Stone magazine editor Anthony DeCurtis; insights from Joel on his own material; and tributes from fellow artists and celebrities.

The box set will be released 50 years to the week that Joel put out his debut album, "Cold Spring Harbor," which dropped Nov. 1, 1971. That record contained the early classics, "She’s Got a Way" and "Everybody Loves You Now," but only reached No. 158 on the Billboard album chart.

For more information on "Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1," visit: billyjoel.com.