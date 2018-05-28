‘Piano Man’ singalong in LIRR car goes viral

It was 9 o’clock on a Saturday, the regular crowd shuffles in.

Well, sort of. It was probably closer to 9:30 p.m. And the crowd wasn’t in a bar, but on the Long Island Rail Road when they held a car-wide sing along to Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” on May 19.

A video of the singalong, posted on May 19, spread on Twitter over the last week, receiving more than 142,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes on Twitter.

When you get the entire @LIRR to sing Piano Man by @billyjoel. This is what society should be like... peaceful, united and happy🙌 @News12LI pic.twitter.com/okiZFnZj14 — Julia Elbaba (@JulesElbaba) May 20, 2018

“When you get the entire @LIRR to sing Piano Man by @billyjoel. This is what society should be like... peaceful, united and happy,” wrote Julia Elbaba, 23, of Oyster Bay, in a Twitter post with the video.

Elbaba and a friend were headed back to Long Island on the LIRR after a trip in Manhattan. Elbaba struck up a conversation with a group of talkative people next to her, she said.

“This guy said he was in a Billy Joel tribute band and I said ‘Sing me a few lines,’ as a joke,” said Elbaba, a professional tennis player.

He was Joseph Siciliano, a volunteer firefighter from Oyster Bay and a singer for the Billy Joel and Elton John tribute band Face to Face L.I.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Siciliano, his wife and a large group from her office were on their way back from seeing “Jersey Boys” on Broadway when they met Elbaba.

“I was just being friendly me on the train,” Siciliano, 30, said.

After a few minutes chatting about Billy Joel songs, Siciliano began to sing “Piano Man,” and Elbaba and her friend joined in.

“Little by little, it spread and the entire car was singing,” Elbaba said.

Siciliano said about half the people in the car were part of the his wife’s work group but the rest were strangers who sang along.

The reactions online to the video were mixed, with some yearning for a similar commuting experience.

“I’d commute if this was my commute #billyj,” replied @krotanelli.

But a handful of regular riders who saw the video felt differently, complaining the noise level in the car would have been unbearable in person.

“This is my absolute worst nightmare as a 12 year commuter,” tweeted @coorslight397.

Siciliano and Elbaba both said the other riders Saturday were in good spirits and glad to join in. Siciliano said he is always happy to sing when others are in the mood for a melody.

“It’s nice that I can bring joy to people,” Siciliano said. “I got a lot of high-fives as people were getting off the train.”