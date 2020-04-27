TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
46° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusicBilly Joel

Michael DelGuidice to perform on Billy Joel's Facebook page  

Michael DelGuidice plays a 2013 gig at The

Michael DelGuidice plays a 2013 gig at The Emporium in Patchogue with his tribute band, Big Shot.  Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Back in 2013, Billy Joel invited singer/pianist Michael DelGuidice of Joel tribute act Big Shot into his band — now he’s inviting him on his Facebook page.

The facebook.com/billyjoel site will host a 40-minute livestream of the singer/songwriter from Sound Beach on Tuesday at 8 p.m. to entertain his fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“This is part of Billy’s generosity. It’s a really nice gesture,” says DelGuidice, 49, who plays guitar and sings background vocals in Joel’s band. “He’s always helping out the band and keeping everyone afloat as much as possible.”

Since the shutdown, DelGuidice has been conducting his “Live on the Porch” series on his own Facebook page — facebook.com/billyjoeltribute — twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. However, this set list will be a bit different.

“I will pay tribute to Billy on a couple of tunes. It will be stuff that he doesn’t play live,” DelGuidice says. “The set will also include a couple of other covers and a few of my own tunes. I’ll be playing inspirational songs that are appropriate to what’s going on at this time.”

The question is ... will Joel be joining him?

“No, this is strictly from my house. He’s keeping a low profile,” DelGuidice says. “Since Billy’s not doing anything virtually he wanted to show off the band. He’s really taking care of us.”

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

'Sopranos' stars launch new podcast about the show
Former first lady Michelle Obama's documentary chronicling her Michelle Obama documentary 'Becoming' to premiere on Netflix
Rudhraksh Jaiswal (left) and Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's 'Extraction': Chris Hemsworth action film is smart fun
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer star in Food 'Amy Schumer Learns to Cook' premieres May 11 on Food Network
Amy Poehler returns as her "Parks and Recreation" 'Parks and Recreation' cast reunites for fundraising special
The Beastie Boys in their prime in "Beastie 'Beastie Boys Story': More concert film than traditional doc
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search