Contrary to internet rumors, Long Island-raised hip-hop legend Biz Markie has not died.

"The news of Biz Markie's passing is not true," his Washington, D.C.-based manager, Jenni D. Izumi, said in a statement Thursday. "Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible. Biz's wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Reports including a since-removed story at Revolt.tv erroneously claimed Markie, 57, born Marcel Hall in Manhattan, had died. While Markie has discussed being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and while he was hospitalized last year for what his manager called "non-COVID complications" from the illness, his current specific medical issue is unclear. Markie lives in Bowie, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C., according to public records.

Veteran sports writer Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, who received his journalism master's degree from Hofstra University in Hempstead, tweeted just after midnight Thursday, "Biz Markie is still alive as of now, I'm told. He is however in hospice," adding in a second tweet that the rapper, radio host and comedian "has significant brain damage per a family associate."

Journalist and author Roland S. Martin also tweeted early Thursday, "Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans." He added shortly afterward, "I am ON THE PHONE right now with @BizMarkie's wife at 1:14 am EST. He HAS NOT PASSED AWAY. So PLEASE STOP IT! She says this is hurtful to all of his family."

Dubbed "The Clown Prince of Hip-Hop," Markie is known for his platinum-selling top-10 single "Just a Friend" (1989) and for screen appearances as himself on such TV shows as "Empire" and "Black-ish," and in character roles in such films as "Men in Black II" (2002) and "Sharknado 2: The Second One" (2014). Among his recent efforts was hosting "The Biz Markie Show" on LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Radio on SiriusXM.