B.J. Thomas has stage 4 lung cancer

Grammy-winning singer B.J. Thomas, seen in 2015, has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Credit: Getty Images for SeriousFun Children's Network / Mike Windle

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Five-time Grammy Award winner B.J. Thomas, whose hits like "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," "Hooked on a Feeling" and "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song" have endured through decades in country, pop and gospel music, announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Thomas, 78, is receiving treatment in Texas, and according to his media management is hopeful of a complete recovery.

"I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans," the music star said in a statement.

"I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you," he added. "I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you."

Born in Hugo, Oklahoma — where he was inducted into that state's Music Hall of Fame in 2016 — Thomas crossed charts to sell an estimated 70 million albums worldwide, his management said. "Raindrops" and "Another Somebody" hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and he had three no. 1 country songs additionally. In 2014, "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

