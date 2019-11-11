TODAY'S PAPER
Black Crowes reunite, set Jones Beach date

The Black Crowes perform at the 2009 BamaJam

The Black Crowes perform at the 2009 BamaJam Music and Arts Festival in Enterprise, Ala.  Credit: Getty Images / Rick Diamond

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
The Black Crowes, the rock band featuring once-estranged brothers Chris and Rich Robinson has officially reunited — and they will be touring in 2020, including a July 18 stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

The band announced on Monday that they would tour across the country to mark the 30th anniversary of its debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker." That album will be performed in its entirety, along with other hits. The band's hits include "Hard to Handle," "She Talks to Angels" and "Remedy."

The tour will be the band's first since 2013, two years before Black Crowes officially disbanded. At the time, Rich Robinson issued a statement accusing Chris of unfair business practices.

Tickets for the Jones Beach show are now on sale through livenation.com.

Headshot of Newsday employee Andy Edelstein on June
By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

