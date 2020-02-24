The Black Keys coming to Jones Beach August 26

The Black Keys are back! The dynamic duo of singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney from Akron, Ohio will headline Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 26 at 7 p.m..

This Long Island show is part of a 35-date summer tour in support of the band’s latest album, “Let’s Rock.” Blues singer/guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will open plus special guest country soul singer/songwriter Yola.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at livenation.com. However, Citi cardmembers will have an opportunity to purchase tickets during a presale period from Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb.27 at 10 p.m.

