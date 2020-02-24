TODAY'S PAPER
The Black Keys coming to Jones Beach August 26

The Black Keys perform live on stage at

The Black Keys perform live on stage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego at the Forum on  Jan. 18, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.  Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Willy Sanjuan

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
The Black Keys are back! The dynamic duo of singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney from Akron, Ohio will headline Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 26 at 7 p.m.. 

This Long Island show is part of a 35-date summer tour in support of the band’s latest album, “Let’s Rock.” Blues singer/guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will open plus special guest country soul singer/songwriter Yola.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at livenation.com. However, Citi cardmembers will have an opportunity to purchase tickets during a presale period from Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb.27 at 10 p.m.

