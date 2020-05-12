The Black Keys cancel Jones Beach concert
The Black Keys’ tour has gone dark. The duo from Akron, Ohio, has officially canceled its American dates, including the August. 26 show with Gary Clark Jr. and Yola at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are very disappointed to let you know the U.S. ‘Let’s Rock’ summer tour is no longer happening,” said the band in a statement via Twitter. “We were looking forward to seeing you all out there, but the health and safety of our fans and crew has to take priority. We hope to see you all soon. Please stay safe!”
No information about a makeup date has been announced. The Black Keys show follows a string of canceled concerts (Alice Cooper/Tesla/Lita Ford, Journey/The Pretenders, the Laid Back Festival) and postponed dates (James Taylor/Jackson Browne, Dave Matthews Band, Alanis Morissette/Garbage/Liz Phair) at the outdoor waterside venue in Wantagh.
Fans can check livenation.com/eventstatus for up-to-date information on all Jones Beach concerts.
