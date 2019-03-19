TODAY'S PAPER
3 songs to stream this week: Mabel, Wiley, Black Keys

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and Arcs

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and Arcs performs onstage during the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival in San Francisco in 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Dudelson

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
So many singles, so little time. Starting this week, we will help sort through all the new music with some songs to stream right away. Here’s the first three:

Mabel’s new single "Don't Call Me Up" (Capitol) seems like the perfect introduction for the European dance star on this side of the Atlantic. Musically, it has a midtempo dance groove, similar to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” which makes sense since Mabel co-wrote it with Sheeran collaborator Steve Mac. But it’s the attitude that sets it apart. After all, Mabel is the daughter of the brilliant “Buffalo Stance” rapper Neneh Cherry and trip-hop producer Cameron McVey, so she definitely knows how to deliver a kiss-off.

Is there anything Idris Elba can’t do? The reigning “Sexiest Man Alive” is already an established actor and he is set to DJ at Coachella, following his spinning records at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. So why not add rapper to his list of skills. His verse on the remix of Wiley’s “Boasty” (BMG) is fun, but also on point, showing Elba can hold his own next to the grime legend Wiley, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don.

The Black Keys’ “Lo/Hi” (Nonesuch), the rockers’ first new song in five years, finds them swinging back toward the tougher sound of their early work, writing and producing the track themselves. But now, in addition to Auerbach’s roaring guitar riffs, there’s a great gospel-tinged chorus behind them.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

