Looks like Blake Shelton is taking a page out of the Garth Brooks playbook. The country star and coach from “The Voice” will perform a drive-in concert on the movie screen at hundreds of venues across the country including Adventureland in Farmingdale on July 25. The one-night-only performance, presented by Encore Live, will feature special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans. We’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Because the Brooks show on June 27 sold out in 28 minutes, Adventureland will be opening up a second lot of 90 cars in addition to its main lot of 160 cars to meet demand. The 40 x 30 foot screens are going to be elevated for clear viewing. The sound will come from your car radio as well as being amplified from the front and back of the drive-in area.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cars will be social distanced 6-feet apart and those leaving their vehicle area are required to wear a mask. Concessions (hamburgers, hot dogs, and sausage and pepper heros) will be sold and bathrooms are available on the premises with lines monitored for spacing safety.

Tickets are $114.99 per carload (up to six people) and will go on sale July 14 at noon at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. The general admission event will take place rain or shine and begins at dusk (8:30 p.m.) with gates opening at 6 p.m.

