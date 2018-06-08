TODAY'S PAPER
BLI Summer Jam 2018 packed with A-list performers

The show's lineup includes Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Liam Payne and Zedd.

Shawn Mendes performs on NBC's Today show at

Shawn Mendes performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on June 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Charles Sykes

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Print

While the BLI Summer Jam is usually pretty star-studded, this year’s edition at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June 15 is especially packed with A-listers. Here’s a look at who will be getting the most screams:

SHAWN MENDES

BIO The 19-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter just landed his third No. 1 album in a row and has been on Time Magazine’s “Most Influential Teens” list for the past four years.

LI LINK His debut single “Life of the Party” was co-written by Valley Stream native Ido Zmishlany and Oceanside native Scott Harris.

CURRENT HIT “In My Blood” (co-written with Harris)

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 31.8 million

LIAM PAYNE

BIO The British singer-songwriter is best known for his run in One Direction and his string of dance hits since going solo, including last year’s “Strip That Down.”

CURRENT HIT “Familiar,” with J Balvin

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 16.2 million

MEGHAN TRAINOR

BIO The singer-songwriter from Nantucket is about way more than “All About That Bass,” with a string of hits and judging duties on the Fox music competition show “The Four.”

CURRENT HIT “Let You Be Right”

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 9.3 million

ZEDD

BIO The Russian-German DJ/producer and songwriter has spawned a string of dance hits with singers ranging from Ariana Grande (“Break Free”) to Seaford native Matthew Koma (“Spectrum”).

LI LINK His Grammy-winning smash “Clarity” was co-written with Koma.

CURRENT HIT “The Middle,” with Maren Morris and Grey

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 5.5 million

WHAT BLI Summer Jam

WHEN|WHERE 5 p.m. Friday, June 15, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $49-$275; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

