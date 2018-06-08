While the BLI Summer Jam is usually pretty star-studded, this year’s edition at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June 15 is especially packed with A-listers. Here’s a look at who will be getting the most screams:

SHAWN MENDES

BIO The 19-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter just landed his third No. 1 album in a row and has been on Time Magazine’s “Most Influential Teens” list for the past four years.

LI LINK His debut single “Life of the Party” was co-written by Valley Stream native Ido Zmishlany and Oceanside native Scott Harris.

CURRENT HIT “In My Blood” (co-written with Harris)

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 31.8 million

LIAM PAYNE

BIO The British singer-songwriter is best known for his run in One Direction and his string of dance hits since going solo, including last year’s “Strip That Down.”

CURRENT HIT “Familiar,” with J Balvin

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 16.2 million

MEGHAN TRAINOR

BIO The singer-songwriter from Nantucket is about way more than “All About That Bass,” with a string of hits and judging duties on the Fox music competition show “The Four.”

CURRENT HIT “Let You Be Right”

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 9.3 million

ZEDD

BIO The Russian-German DJ/producer and songwriter has spawned a string of dance hits with singers ranging from Ariana Grande (“Break Free”) to Seaford native Matthew Koma (“Spectrum”).

LI LINK His Grammy-winning smash “Clarity” was co-written with Koma.

CURRENT HIT “The Middle,” with Maren Morris and Grey

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 5.5 million