BLI Summer Jam 2018 packed with A-list performers
The show's lineup includes Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Liam Payne and Zedd.
While the BLI Summer Jam is usually pretty star-studded, this year’s edition at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June 15 is especially packed with A-listers. Here’s a look at who will be getting the most screams:
SHAWN MENDES
BIO The 19-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter just landed his third No. 1 album in a row and has been on Time Magazine’s “Most Influential Teens” list for the past four years.
LI LINK His debut single “Life of the Party” was co-written by Valley Stream native Ido Zmishlany and Oceanside native Scott Harris.
CURRENT HIT “In My Blood” (co-written with Harris)
INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 31.8 million
LIAM PAYNE
BIO The British singer-songwriter is best known for his run in One Direction and his string of dance hits since going solo, including last year’s “Strip That Down.”
CURRENT HIT “Familiar,” with J Balvin
INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 16.2 million
MEGHAN TRAINOR
BIO The singer-songwriter from Nantucket is about way more than “All About That Bass,” with a string of hits and judging duties on the Fox music competition show “The Four.”
CURRENT HIT “Let You Be Right”
INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 9.3 million
ZEDD
BIO The Russian-German DJ/producer and songwriter has spawned a string of dance hits with singers ranging from Ariana Grande (“Break Free”) to Seaford native Matthew Koma (“Spectrum”).
LI LINK His Grammy-winning smash “Clarity” was co-written with Koma.
CURRENT HIT “The Middle,” with Maren Morris and Grey
INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 5.5 million
WHAT BLI Summer Jam
WHEN|WHERE 5 p.m. Friday, June 15, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $49-$275; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
