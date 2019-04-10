TODAY'S PAPER
Jonas Brothers headline this year's BLI Summer Jam at Jones Beach

Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha and Mark Ronson are among the other acts performing at the June 14 show.

Nick Jonas, left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas

Nick Jonas, left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at the March Madness Music Series on Saturday in Minneapolis. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Turner Sports/Michael Loccisano

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
The Jonas Brothers reunion means that Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater will once again be transformed into “Jonas Beach” for a night.
The JoBros — who made a splashy return with their single "Sucker," their first new music since going on hiatus in 2009 — will headline this year’s BLI Summer Jam on June 14, leading a star-packed bill that includes Mr. “Uptown Funk” Mark Ronson, boy band sensation Why Don’t We and hitmakers Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha and Bryce Vine, who will spend the weekend on Long Island since they are also playing the KTUphoria festival at Jones Beach on June 15.

Also set for BLI Summer Jam are up-and-comers Fletcher, Bazzi and Jake Miller, along with Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke gone solo.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

