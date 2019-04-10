The Jonas Brothers reunion means that Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater will once again be transformed into “Jonas Beach” for a night.

The JoBros — who made a splashy return with their single "Sucker," their first new music since going on hiatus in 2009 — will headline this year’s BLI Summer Jam on June 14, leading a star-packed bill that includes Mr. “Uptown Funk” Mark Ronson, boy band sensation Why Don’t We and hitmakers Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha and Bryce Vine, who will spend the weekend on Long Island since they are also playing the KTUphoria festival at Jones Beach on June 15.

Also set for BLI Summer Jam are up-and-comers Fletcher, Bazzi and Jake Miller, along with Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke gone solo.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.