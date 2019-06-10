Get ready for the return of “Jonas Beach.”

Yes, the reunited Jonas Brothers will top the pop-star traffic jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this weekend, as both WBLI/106.1 FM and WKTU/103.5 FM host their annual summer-kickoff radio shows.

Both lineups are stacked with hitmakers. But the JoBros, who broke up in 2013, come into the weekend with the most buzz. They landed their first No. 1 single ever with “Sucker” and they expect to notch another No. 1 album with “Happiness Begins,” released last week. “This could have gone terribly wrong,” Nick Jonas recently told Harper’s Bazaar. “We’re grateful the pieces came together.”

Because their tour doesn’t kick off until August, the Jonas Brothers’ appearance at BLI Summer Jam is much anticipated, especially since the band has always had a strong Long Island following. In 2010, they played two shows at Jones Beach, and taking a cue from eager fans, the venue changed much of its signage to “Jonas Beach” during the run.

Of course, Nick, Joe and Kevin aren’t the only stars set for Wantagh this weekend. Here’s a look at some of the others:

MARK RONSON

BIO The British producer known for his work with Adele, Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga stepped firmly into the spotlight after his hit “Uptown Funk” and will likely show off songs from his upcoming follow-up “Late Night Feelings” at Jones Beach.

BIGGEST HIT “Uptown Funk (featuring Bruno Mars)” (No. 1, 14 weeks, 2015)

PLAYING BLI Summer Jam

THE CHAINSMOKERS

BIO The duo of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart grew from producers of novelty hits, including “#Selfie” and “Kanye,” to one of the biggest pop acts around with a string of successes such as “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Closer.”

BIGGEST HIT “Closer (featuring Halsey)” (No. 1, 12 weeks, 2016)

PLAYING KTUphoria

ELLIE GOULDING

BIO The British singer-songwriter has rolled out one hit after another in the past decade, including “Love Me Like You Do” and “Burn,” and will likely debut her new single “Sixteen” this weekend.

BIGGEST HIT “Lights” (No. 2, 2012)

PLAYING BLI Summer Jam and KTUphoria

BEBE REXHA

BIO The native New Yorker, who co-wrote Eminem and Rihanna’s smash “The Monster” with Lake Grove’s Jon Bellion among others, has become a star in her own right, dominating the country chart with “Meant to Be” and landing as a coach on “The Voice.”

BIGGEST HIT “Meant to Be (with Florida Georgia Line)” (No. 2, 2018)

PLAYING BLI Summer Jam and KTUphoria