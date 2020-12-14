TODAY'S PAPER
Like mother and father, Blue Ivy Carter now a Grammy nominee

Blue Ivy Carter has received her first Grammy

Blue Ivy Carter has received her first Grammy nomination for her appearance on mom Beyoncé's music video "Brown Skin Girl." Credit: Invision / AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Blue Ivy Carter is an official Grammy Award nominee.

When the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2021 Grammys last month, Beyoncé scored a nod for best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," in which Ivy Carter is credited as a featured artist. The 8-year-old's name did not appear on the nominees list, but the Grammys recently updated its website to now include her.

The update also includes Nigerian singer Wizkid, who appears on the song and video. SAINt JHN — who is featured on the track but was not in the video — was still not listed as a nominee.

The best music video Grammy is awarded to the main and featured artists on the track, as well as the video's director and producer.

"Brown Skin Girl" is a celebration of dark- and brown-skinned women and features Beyoncé namedropping Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Kelly Rowland.

The 2021 Grammys will take place Jan. 31.

