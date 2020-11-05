TODAY'S PAPER
Blue Öyster Cult to release new live album

Blue Öyster Cult is releasing

Blue Öyster Cult is releasing "Live at Rock of Ages Festival 2016" on Dec. 4.  Credit: Frontiers Music

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Blue Öyster Cult keeps on rollin’ in 2020. The Long Island classic rock band will drop its third release this year on Dec. 4 with "Live at Rock of Ages Festival 2016."

The new live set, which will be available on CD/DVD, Blu-ray and double vinyl LP, comes from the BÖC vault featuring an 11-song set recorded on July 30, 2016 — the second day of the Rock of Ages fest in Seebronn, Germany. Among the band’s most well-known anthems like "(Don’t Fear) The Reaper," "Burnin’ for You" and "Godzilla," there are deep-cut chestnuts like "Lips in the Hills," "Harvest Moon" and "Then Came the Last Days of May."

Although the band released another live album in June — "iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012" — this set list differs, giving fans more variety. The new live album also comes less than two months after the release of BÖC’s first studio album in 19 years, "The Symbol Remains."

