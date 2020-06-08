TODAY'S PAPER
Blue Öyster Cult to drop new live album

Blue Öyster Cult performs in 2017.

Blue Öyster Cult performs in 2017. Credit: Blue Öyster Cult

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Dust off your cowbells: Long Island Music Hall of Fame band Blue Öyster Cult will drop its new live album, “iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012,” on Friday. The show was a special invitation-only event for 200 hard-core fans celebrating BÖC’s 40th anniversary and release of its 2012 box set, "The Columbia Albums Collection.” The new album's 11-song set list contains hits “Burnin’ for You,” “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and “Godzilla.”

The album’s lineup features original members vocalist/lead guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom along with guitarist/keyboardist Richie Castellano, bassist Kasim Sulton and drummer Jules Radino. 

In addition to digital, CD and vinyl formats of the live audio recording, a video version will be made available on DVD and Blu-ray. 

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

