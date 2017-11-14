The blues are back! This year’s Cedar Beach Blues Festival goes indoors with a new event dubbed “Keeping the Vibe Alive” on Sunday at 89 North in Patchogue.

“We couldn’t get a venue this year, and last year we were plagued by rain,” says curator Mark “Doc Blues” Gresser. “However, we figured if we did something inside, we could keep it going until we can find an appropriate place to do it in 2018.”

Meanwhile, the fest continues with an entire day of back-to-back blues. Check out these bands that are set to rock the house:

LIKHO DUO

Guitarist-harmonica player Noe Socha, 26, of Brooklyn and bassist Cliff Schmitt, 46, of Manhattan are newcomers to the local blues scene and winners of the Long Island Blues Society’s International Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category.

Playing acoustically, this duo blends old-school with new-style blues.

“We try to be faithful to the traditional style of blues, but we also put in our own creativity to it,” Socha says. “You try to learn from everybody who came before you and then do your best.”

SET TIME 1 p.m.

HARMONICA BILL & MARKED DECK

Those craving Chess Records-era Chicago blues can take a listen to Harmonica Bill Lifford blow his harp on Little Walter’s “Off the Wall” and Muddy Waters’ “Got My Mojo Workin’.”

“It’s an all vintage vibe with us,” says Lifford, 46, of Selden. “We get the crowd groovin’ and put them in a good mood.”

SET TIME 2 p.m.

CUTTIN’ COTTON

“Funky country junky punk blues” is the way vocalist-harmonica player-saxophonist Nash Redman describes his band’s sound, which blends punk rock with blues and jazz.

“We like to blow people away when we swing it,” says Redman, 28, of Smithtown. “My entire life goes into that microphone and the band plays the same way.”

SET TIME 3 p.m.

KERRY KEARNEY BAND

With 20 years under his belt, Kearney serves as the leader of the blues scene, dishing out his own signature brand of psychedelta blues. Part of his journey is evolving the band’s sound with the addition of new conga player Nydia “Liberty” Mata.

“I’m incorporating an Afro-Cuban sound with our blues,” says Kearney, 57, of Breezy Point. “It adds all different kinds of beats to the music, which gets some infectious grooves going. We love to make people dance.”

SET TIME 4 p.m.

CARRIE & THE CATS

The electric boogie blues stylings of this fresh-faced fivesome is what helped propel the band to win the Long Island Blues Society’s International Blues Challenge in the group category.

“Our singer, Carrie Wicks, is a powerhouse combination of Amy Winehouse and Etta James,” says guitarist Will Bart, 22, of East Northport. “The band comes in hot, then slows it down to get the waterworks flowing by getting you crying a little bit. But, we bring the energy right back up.”

SET TIME 5 p.m.

BLUE ROOTS

Looking for some eclectic jam-band blues? This six-piece unit will deliver the goods.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on soloing,” says bassist Paul Bassi, 55, of Port Jefferson. “Our roots are largely in Southern rock, which introduced us to some of the older blues artists like B.B. King and Muddy Waters.”

Blue Roots will close out the show by hosting a harmonica jam featuring seven local masters of the instrument: Scott Micciche of Blue Roots plus special guests Frank “King Bee” Latorre, Bob “Hoochie Coochie” Paolucci, Lil’ Cliff Bernard, Harmonica Bill Lifford, Paul Curcio of Blu Mojo and Ken “The Rocket” Korb.

“We will each do a feature piece, one at a time, with the band,” says Korb, 62, of Holbrook. “At the end we will jam out and keep handing the mics back and forth as we all solo.”

SET TIME 6 p.m.