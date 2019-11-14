LI radio legend Bob Buchmann named SiriusXM music director

Bob Buchmann, the former Long Island radio great who had helped turn WBAB-FM into the market's top station during his tenure, has been named Director of Music Programming at the satellite network SiriuxXM.

"Well this should be fun!" wrote Buchmann, who is in his early 60s, on Facebook Wednesday. "Back on the radio Thursday so I can rejoin my friends from New York to LA! Thanks to everyone who sent me [thumbs-up emoji] about" the new appointment."

The Long Island Music Hall of Famer who grew up in Bay Shore and Dix Hills, told the trade magazine Ramp that, "The energy on the floor and degree of collaborative thinking in the company make this a dream job. Plus, it's been an amazing experience applying what I've learned in local radio to channels with a North American footprint."

During his 20 years at the Babylon-based classic-rock station WBAB/102.3, where he served as a morning DJ and as head of programming from 1979 to 1999, he took a moribund broadcaster ranked fourth in the Long Island market to become its top-ranked for two decades, heeding listener requests and championing up-and-coming local bands like The Good Rats, Twisted Sister and Zebra.

Buchmann moved from there to WAXQ-FM/Q104.3 in New York for almost nine years before relocating to stations in Southern California.

After becoming program director and an on-air personality at KLOS-FM in Los Angeles, he worked for KGB-FM/San Diego and its parent company iHeartMedia for seven years before his position was eliminated in April. "I'd prefer you hear this from me first, as I'm a bit in shock," he had broken the news to fans on Facebook, adding, "Come to think of it, I'm not a bit in shock, I'm a lot in shock! Thank you for being there for me day in and day out."

This June, Buchmann returned for an on-air reunion with friend and colleague Ralph Tortora on a live WBZO/103.1 FM "Max" broadcast from the Connoisseur Media radio studio at The Paramount in Huntington.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.