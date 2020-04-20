A manuscript of Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to his iconic 1964 political anthem "The Times They Are a-Changin' " has gone on sale for $2.2 million.

Described by the Studio City, California, memorabilia dealer Moments in Time as "the original working manuscript," the document on lined hole-punch paper includes numerous margin notations. It also features discarded lyrics including: "Come all yo[u] magicians of illusion and deceit / With 100 lb. weights tied to your feet / Wake up. Get up. Stand on your feet / Go down to Grand Central / You never know who you're liable to meet / Run out of the kitchen if you can't stand the heat."

Beneath the words "Grand Central" is an alternate phrase, "Pennsylvania Station." Sotheby's sold a draft of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's final lyrics for "Like a Rolling Stone" at auction in 2014 for $2,045,000, what the auction house called a record for a rock music manuscript.

Dylan, who turns 79 next month, was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 2016.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.