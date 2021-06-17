Bob Dylan making streaming concert debut

Bob Dylan will make his streaming debut with his first televised concert since 1994.

Dylan's social media and the streaming-concert website Veeps.com announced Wednesday that the show, titled Shadow Kingdom, "will showcase Bob Dylan in an intimate setting as he performs songs from his extensive body of work, created especially for this event."

Tickets for the concert, premiering July 18 at 5 p.m. and rewatchable through July 21 at 2:59 a.m. are $25. The famously tight-lipped Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Nobel Prize for Literature recipient, one of music's most iconic figures, added no details.

His last televised show was the Dec. 14, 1994, edition of MTV's "Unplugged." The 80-year-old Dylan most recently played Long Island with a Nassau Coliseum concert on Nov. 8, 2017. A planned concert last July 8 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens was canceled due to the pandemic.