Bob Dylan to play Forest Hills this summer

Four years since last revisiting the site of his storied 1965 concert, Bob Dylan is playing Forest Hills Stadium on July 8.

Opening acts are Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the jazzy Western-swing trio The Hot Club of Cowtown. General-public tickets, priced $50 to $155, go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at AXS.com. Rateliff, who performs both solo and with his backing band and is scheduled to perform an hourlong set immediately before Dylan, said in a statement, "We planned to take a year off from Night Sweats shows but the opportunity came to do a tour with Bob Dylan and there was no way we would pass that up."

Iconic singer-songwriter Dylan, 78 — a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and a recipient of every major award for music as well as the National Medal of Arts, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize in literature — had performed at Forest Hills on this same date in 2016.

That had been his first time there since his historic Aug. 28, 1965, concert, one of just three of his "electric summer" along with his infamous Newport Folk Festival appearance and his Hollywood Bowl show. Following an acoustic first half, Dylan returned after intermission with an electric set that precipitated boos, catcalls and traditional folk-music fans even rushing the stage before he eventually wowed the crowd, concluding with his soon-to-be classic "Like a Rolling Stone."

Dylan, who did Beacon Theatre residencies in 2014 and from 2017 to 2019, most recently played Long Island with a Nassau Coliseum show in November 2017 and a concert at what was then the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh in July 2013.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.