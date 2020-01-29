Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week

There’s always something new and fresh happening on the Long Island concert scene and this week is no exception. Like country and English folk? Check. How about some South African a cappella music or punk rock? Got it. Toss in a McCartney tribute to make the Top 5 come alive.

BOB MOULD

The former singer-guitarist of Hüsker Dü and Sugar brings his solo electric punk show to the North Shore.

“It can be a little disorienting for the audience at first,” says Mould. “It’s a wild show, so bring earplugs just in case.”

Look out for his signature tune, “See a Little Light.”

“It was progressive stylistically from Hüsker Dü and a bit catchier,” says Mould. “I got lucky with that one.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Landmark on Main Street, Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main St., Port Washington

INFO $34-$42; 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO

Picture nine uniformly dressed South African singers performing completely in sync.

“It’s an uplifting, happy show with a lot of dancing and singing,” says singer Albert Mazibuko. “We our celebrating our 60th anniversary this year.”

The group will be sure to perform “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” from their 1986 collaboration with Paul Simon.

“It’s the most challenging song for us to play live,” says Mazibuko. “We recorded it with instruments and on stage we have to make the instrument sounds with our mouths.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St.

INFO $29-$59; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

MATT MARSHAK

Instrumental urban jazz is what Marshak of Riverhead has been known for, but he’s recently taken a career detour.

“My God-given voice is country folk,” says Marshak. “It’s something that’s always been a part of me and I’m just bringing it out now.”

His new album “Simple Man” is drawing a lot of national attention. “When you are just being yourself, you create naturally,” says Marshak. “Once you commit to it, you feel most fulfilled.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd.

INFO $30 (plus $25 food and beverage minimum); 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

THE McCARTNEY YEARS

If you missed seeing Wings live in the ‘70s, vocalist-bassist Yuri Pool has got you covered. His tribute to Paul McCartney will channel the post-Beatles band.

“We give people the experience of what it was like seeing McCartney in the ‘70s,” says Pool. “We emulate both the band’s sound and the look.”

Expect to hear Wings’ hits “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run” and “Let ’Em In,” plus Beatles classics like “Let It Be” and “Hey Jude.”

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Suffolk Theater, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead

INFO $49-$59; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

RICHARD THOMPSON

Since 1967, Thompson has been entertaining crowds with his unique brand of English folk. After 53 years, he’s still drawing a crowd with his solo acoustic performances.

“My shows vary every night,” says Thompson. “The material ranges from brand-new songs to tracks from the ‘60s with my old band Fairport Convention.”

Thompson is also known for using both his fingers and a pick while playing the guitar.

“People call it hybrid picking,” says Thompson. “It evolved simply from me being too lazy to put the pick down.”

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Landmark on Main Street, Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main St., Port Washington

INFO $47-$67 (sold out, but check for last-minute availability); 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org