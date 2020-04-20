Bon Jovi cancels summer tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi has canceled its 2020 tour, which had included stops at Madison Square Garden on July 27 and 28.

The group announced on social media Monday: "Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticket holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries."

The band expressed its support to fans and assured it would tour again "when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come."

The 18-date tour with Bryan Adams had been scheduled to launch June 10 in Tacoma, Washington, and conclude with the Garden shows.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.