Bon Jovi to bring drive-in concert film to Bay Shore

Bon Jovi is coming to Bay Shore. The New Jersey rock band is shooting a new concert at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park that will be shown at the Movie Lot Drive-In outside the Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore as well as over 300 drive-ins and outdoor theaters across the globe on May 22.

"Bon Jovi is a global icon and we’re so happy that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season!" said concert presenter Walter Kinzie, CEO at Encore Drive-In Nights. "The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family. There are millions of fans who don’t usually attend live shows, whether it’s because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way."

Pre-sale early bird passes ($68 plus fees) will be available on Wednesday at noon while the general public tickets ($89 plus fees) go on sale Thursday at noon. The price is per car load (up to six people) and the rain or shine event is for all ages.

The gates open at 7:30 p.m. for an 8:30 p.m. concert start time. General admission parking is based on a first-come-first-served basis. The sound will be broadcast through each vehicle’s FM radio. To limit car battery usage, it’s suggested to bring a battery-operated FM radio to listen to the concert.

For safety purposes, all COVID protocols will be in effect. Movie Lot Drive-In will be enforcing contactless ticketing upon arrival. All tickets must be pre-purchased as no tickets will be sold onsite. Guests must wear a mask and remain socially distant while speaking with a Movie Lot Drive-In staff member or exiting their vehicle to use the restroom.

The Movie Lot Drive-In is located in the parking lot of the Westfield South Shore Mall at 1701 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore (behind Dick’s Sporting Goods).

To purchase tickets for the show as well as a special event t-shirt, visit: bonjoviconcert.com. For more information on the venue, go to: movielotdrivein.com.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.