Bon Jovi has added another North American leg to its “This House Is Not for Sale” tour, including shows at Madison Square Garden on May 9 and 10.

The tour goes along with the release of a deluxe edition of the album on Feb. 23, which will now include the singles “When We Were US” and “Walls.” And it includes a break in mid-April so that the band can get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi said the difference between the last time the band was nominated for induction and this time was the fan vote. “There were a lot of people wondering why we didn’t get in that year,” Bon Jovi told Variety. “It was very closed and questions were never answered. But after that and as a result, they have this fan vote. The hall has recognized that it’s the people’s hall, and we are really grateful to have the support that we didn’t have the benefit of last time.”

Tickets for the band’s show at the Garden are $19.75-$349.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16.