Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala headline Bonnaroo festival

Lizzo performs at the "Z-100" iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

By The Associated Press
After dominating 2019, singer-rapper Lizzo will be the first female act to headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this June. Tool and Tame Impala will also headline the four-day festival.

Bonnaroo announced the lineup Tuesday for its 19th year. The festival will be held June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The 1975, Vampire Weekend and others also will perform.

Returning to Bonnaroo will be Leon Bridges; Bassnectar; Run The Jewels; as well as the group Oysterhead, featuring Les Claypool of Primus, Trey Anastasio of Phish and Stewart Copeland of The Police.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday at bonnaroo.com.

