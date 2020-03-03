Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week

The Top 5 train is making all stops this week along the musical genre line — R&B, country, singer/songwriter, classic rock and a fusion of jazz-blues-rock. Grab a ticket and get on board!

BOYZ II MEN

Romance is on the menu when this Philadelphia trio comes to town.

“We want people to fall in love again by giving them what they remember,” says lead singer Wanya Morris. “Our songs touch upon times when people first found love or lost love. The audience goes on an emotional roller coaster with us.”

The R&B group will even pull out their 1995 hit ballad with LI’s own Mariah Carey, “One Sweet Day.”

“The people in the crowd become Mariah for us,” says Morris. “We sing our parts and the ladies in the audience normally sing her part. It’s really interactive and fun.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, March 6, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury

INFO $69.50-$129.50, 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

MONTGOMERY GENTRY

Despite the 2017 tragic death of his country music partner Troy Gentry, Eddie Montgomery is still flying the Montgomery Gentry flag high.

“Me and Troy made a pact way back when. We said if one of us goes down, the other should keep on with the MG stuff,” says Montgomery. “I think that’s what Troy would want so I’m keeping my promise.”

However, Montgomery has a warning for Long Islanders.

“Everybody who comes out better be ready to call in sick to work the next day,” he says. “We’ve been known to bolt the doors, lock the gates and party all night long.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, March 6, Mulcahy’s, 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh

INFO $28-$34, 516-783-7500, muls.com

JIM MESSINA

This legendary singer/songwriter opens his show with an acoustic set featuring songs like “House at Pooh Corner” and “Danny’s Song.”

“We go from 1960 to 2020,” says Messina. “From the very beginning, the crowd wants to sing and participate.”

Then comes the electric set featuring songs like Loggins and Messina’s 1972 hit “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” which always gets the joint jumpin’.

“That song has an energy of its own,” says Messina. “People resonate with the theme that our parents are not in touch with us.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, March 6, Landmark on Main Street — Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main Street, Port Washington

INFO (SOLD OUT — Call for last minute availability), 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

JOHN LODGE

This founding member of the Moody Blues will do a set focused on his band’s rock classics.

“I’m concentrating on keeping the Moody Blues music alive,” says Lodge. “I want to get on stage and share those songs with an audience.”

In 2018, the Moody Blues finally got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“It was a magic moment,” says Lodge. “My hero Buddy Holly is in there. How much better can it get?”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, March 7, Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

INFO $65, 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS

This nine-piece band has a reputation for blending early American jazz with vaudeville entertainment and theatrics.

“Our shows are super energetic with sharp dark humor and wild solos,” says lead singer/guitarist Jimbo Mathus. “We are incredibly interactive with the audience. We do skits, a parade and generally get in everyone’s face all night. Our mission is to bring the joy back to the people.”

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band opens the show.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, March 7, LIU Post’s Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO $39-$59, 516-29903100, tillescenter.org