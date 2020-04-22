Brad Paisley raises a glass for frontline workers

Country music star Brad Paisley wants to raise a glass to friends, family and frontline workers in the middle of the global pandemic, so just send him a text.

With the release of his new single “No I in Beer,” the country star been surprising people on video conference calls to share in a virtual happy hour.

The song originated in 2018 with co-writer Kelley Lovelace, but the chorus of “We’re all in this together” felt right for the moment to release, Paisley told The Associated Press from his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

“As this pandemic began, everybody adopted this catchphrase, ‘We’re all in this together,’ ” said Paisley, 47. “And I had this song rolling around in my head.”

Instead of just a rousing drinking song, the singer-songwriter thought it could also raise spirits when people needed to find a little happiness.

“It’s not just a ‘We’ll get through whatever you’re going through’ thing,” said Paisley. “It’s literally a rallying cry. It’s a fight song.”

Paisley said he updated some of the original lyrics, which now include a call out to the front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic, including nurses, first responders, farmers and truck drivers.

“It’s just a shout-out to the people who are keeping this country going,” Paisley said.

In the spirit of virtual happy hours that have been popular online, the country musician wanted to connect with fans, especially since he couldn’t play the song while touring. Paisley, like most touring artists, had to reschedule his concert plans this year.

So Paisley put a phone number on social media and asked people to text him the link to their conference calls. He already joined a group of elementary school teachers in Illinois, a young man celebrating his 21st birthday and a group of health care workers. On his computer desk, he’s got a few handy beer cans ready for a computer screen toast.

“It’s inspiring,” said Paisley. “They are just staying connected any way they can.”

Long before the virus brought to the forefront issues including economic insecurity and lack of access to food, Paisley was working to help people in his community make ends meet. A year ago, Paisley helped break ground in Nashville on a free grocery store called The Store that aimed to help needy families.