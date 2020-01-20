Brooks & Dunn, Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum, and other top names in country music will each perform in a series of concerts from June 6 to Sept. 17 at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh.

Promoter Live Nation announced that three tiers of "megatickets" for all eight shows with be on sale from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. May 15, at Megaticket.com, with ticketing availability for each individual show to be announced.

The lineup of headliner and opening act(s) is:

• Toby Keith with Clay Walker - June 6

• Sugarland with opening act to be determined - July 12

• Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae - Aug. 7

• Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis - Aug. 13

• Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy - Aug. 27

• Brooks & Dunn with opening act to be determined - Sept. 5

• Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith - Sept. 11

• Rascal Flatts with opening act to be determined - Sept. 17

Gold tickets for all eight shows start at $1,199 and include the same reserved orchestra or stadium seat, a parking pass, a "Mega Platinum Club Pass," and a "Fast Lane" voucher for early entrance to the theater. Silver, starting at $899, includes one or two reserved stadium seats and a Fast Lane voucher. Bronze, starting at $599, includes the same reserved mezzanine seat and a Fast Lane voucher.