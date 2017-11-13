Long Island-based band Brand New has canceled its remaining tour dates following frontman Jesse Lacey’s apology over accusations of past sexual misconduct with fans.

“Due to the events of the last few days, Brand New will be postponing it’s [sic] upcoming three shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland,” the band posted on its Facebook page Monday, adding that tickets would be refunded. The pop/rock group had shows scheduled at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Thursday, London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Saturday and Scotland’s O2 Academy Glasgow on Sunday.

The band’s touring guitarist, Kevin Devine, additionally tweeted that, “I’ve decided I won’t be making the trip to the UK & Ireland this week, neither to play in Brand New nor to do my own set in Dublin.” The opening act, British DIY punk/indie band Martha, already had posted that it “decided to pull out of the brand new shows. Support survivors always.”

A woman on Friday had alleged in a since-deleted Facebook post that Lacey “solicited nudes from me starting when I was 15 and he was 24” in 2002, and claimed Lacey “manipulated the hell out of me, demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer,” according to a transcript by the British music magazine NME. Other women additionally posted on social media, alleging sexual misconduct.

“The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry,” Lacey said in a long Facebook post Saturday. “I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust.”

He added that he was a sex addict and “habitual cheater” who had been “unfaithful in many, if not most of my relationships, including the relationship with my wife,” Andrea King, with whom he has a 22-month-old daughter, Bowie.

Brand New was formed in Merrick in 2000.