Local live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, The Platters and more are performing on Long Island this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
At 16, the guitar phenom has already starred on Broadway, played with Lady Gaga and Funkadelic and is in Spike Lee’s new Netflix series.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 29-30, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $40; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
Johnny Booth
The Long Island progressive hardcore rockers celebrate the release of their “Firsthand Accounts” album.
WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
J.D. Souther
You can call out his name when “You’re Only Lonely” comes on.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $50; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
The Platters
When the twilight is gone and no songbirds are singing, “My Prayer” will live on.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead
INFO $49-$59; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
Allman Betts Band
Devon Allman and Duane Betts team up to perform Allman Brothers Band classics from their fathers.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $20-$49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
