Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

At 16, the guitar phenom has already starred on Broadway, played with Lady Gaga and Funkadelic and is in Spike Lee’s new Netflix series.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 29-30, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $40; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Johnny Booth

The Long Island progressive hardcore rockers celebrate the release of their “Firsthand Accounts” album.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

J.D. Souther

You can call out his name when “You’re Only Lonely” comes on.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $50; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

The Platters

When the twilight is gone and no songbirds are singing, “My Prayer” will live on.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $49-$59; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Allman Betts Band

Devon Allman and Duane Betts team up to perform Allman Brothers Band classics from their fathers.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $20-$49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

