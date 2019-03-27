TODAY'S PAPER
Local live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, The Platters and more are performing on Long Island this week.

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer will play My Father's Place

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rick Diamond

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

At 16, the guitar phenom has already starred on Broadway, played with Lady Gaga and Funkadelic and is in Spike Lee’s new Netflix series.  

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 29-30, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $40; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Johnny Booth

The Long Island progressive hardcore rockers celebrate the release of their “Firsthand Accounts” album.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

J.D. Souther

You can call out his name when “You’re Only Lonely” comes on.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $50; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

The Platters

When the twilight is gone and no songbirds are singing, “My Prayer” will live on.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $49-$59; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Allman Betts Band

Devon Allman and Duane Betts team up to perform Allman Brothers Band classics from their fathers.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $20-$49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

