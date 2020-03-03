Breaking Benjamin announces Jones Beach show

Metal-tinged alt-rockers Breaking Benjamin will play the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 20 in a concert that will be part of Live Nation's annual promotion Ticket to Rock.

General public tickets solely to the Breaking Benjamin show, with opening acts Bush, Theory of a Deadman and Cory Marks, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Live Nation additionally announced on Tuesday that it was immediately offering three-concert Ticket to Rock packages for Jones Beach featuring Breaking Benjamin as well as the previously announced Megadeth and Lamb of God co-headlining show on June 17, with opening acts Trivium and In Flames, and the Aug. 6 Disturbed concert, with opening acts Staind and Bad Wolves.

Packages start at $59, with reserved-seat packages starting at $79, at tickettorock.livenation.com.

Breaking Benjamin, which recently wrapped a co-headlining arena tour with Korn, released its seventh album, "Aurora," in January, containing re-imagined versions of the platinum-selling single "So Cold" and such gold hits as "Angels Fall" "Dance with the Devil," "Dear Agony" and "Failure." The band last played Jones Beach on Aug. 31, 2019.

