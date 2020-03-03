TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Breaking Benjamin announces Jones Beach show

Keith Wallen, left, and Jasen Rauch of Breaking

Keith Wallen, left, and Jasen Rauch of Breaking Benjamin perform during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center on Sept. 29, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.  Credit: Invision/AP/Amy Harris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Metal-tinged alt-rockers Breaking Benjamin will play the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 20 in a concert that will be part of Live Nation's annual promotion Ticket to Rock.

General public tickets solely to the Breaking Benjamin show, with opening acts Bush, Theory of a Deadman and Cory Marks, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Live Nation additionally announced on Tuesday that it was immediately offering three-concert Ticket to Rock packages for Jones Beach featuring Breaking Benjamin as well as the previously announced Megadeth and Lamb of God co-headlining show on June 17, with opening acts Trivium and In Flames, and the Aug. 6 Disturbed concert, with opening acts Staind and Bad Wolves.

Packages start at $59, with reserved-seat packages starting at $79, at tickettorock.livenation.com.

Breaking Benjamin, which recently wrapped a co-headlining arena tour with Korn, released its seventh album, "Aurora," in January, containing re-imagined versions of the platinum-selling single "So Cold" and such gold hits as "Angels Fall" "Dance with the Devil," "Dear Agony" and "Failure." The band last played Jones Beach on Aug. 31, 2019.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Alex Trebek attends the screening of 'Wuthering Heights' Alex Trebek donates $100,000 to California homeless shelter
Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC's political show "Hardball" Chris Matthews 'retires' from MSNBC, cites comments to women
America Ferrera attends the National Hispanic Media Coalition's America Ferrera to depart NBC comedy 'Superstore'
Clare Crawley will be the newest "Bachelorette" when Clare Crawley named next 'Bachelorette'
Dave Burd as the title character in 'Dave': Vulgar, funny show is for Dave Burd fans only
Pamela Adlon (l) as Sam Fox and Mikey 'Better Things': Season 4 stuck in neutral
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search