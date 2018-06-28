Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie is launching a human rights organization called Highest Hopes Foundation.

The rock singer said Thursday that the nonprofit will support "communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity."

Panic! At the Disco will allocate $1 of each ticket from U.S. dates of its "Pray for the Wicked Tour" to Highest Hopes. The tour comes to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum July 20 and Madison Square Garden July 24.

Panic! At the Disco released its debut in 2005. The band has downsized over the years, and now only includes Urie. A touring band accompanies him on the road.