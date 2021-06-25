The head Stray Cat is about to strut. Massapequa native Brian Setzer of the Stray Cats is releasing a new solo album, "Gotta Have the Rumble," on Aug. 27 from Surfdog Records.

"Obviously, it’s a reference to my motorcycles and hot rods, something that hasn’t changed since I was 15 years old," said the singer-guitarist in a statement about his album title. "I still have the same passion for going fast and adrenaline."

The title also has an alternative meaning in regards to Setzer’s struggle with tinnitus (a ringing or buzzing in the ears).

"It was pretty bad, and I realized that I couldn’t play the way I wanted to. As I recovered, standing in front of a small amplifier just didn’t cut it. The sound from my big amp makes the guitar rumble. Which is a big part of my sound," said Setzer, 62. "I was really despondent for a while because I thought I wouldn’t be able to do that again. So, ‘Gotta Have the Rumble’ refers to both of those things."

The new single and animated video by artist Juan Pinto, "Checkered Flag," was co-written with fellow Long Islander and Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom, and was released Friday. The 11-track album, co-written with Mike Himelstein and Stephen "Dibbs" Preston, was recorded in Minneapolis and Nashville.