When it comes to writing music, Brian Setzer requires a jolt of adrenaline to start rolling. The 62-year-old singer/guitarist of the Stray Cats, who grew up in Massapequa, draws musical inspiration from fast motorcycles and hot rods.

"I enjoy that rush," says Setzer. "I need it to get my blood going."

The past pandemic year found Setzer taking a long deserved break from the road to rest his ear from a case of tinnitus and make a new solo album, "Gotta Have This Rumble," his first in seven years, which drops Friday.

Setzer spoke with Newsday's David J. Criblez via phone from his home outside Minneapolis about developing tinnitus, putting his new album together using social distancing and how the magic of the Stray Cats never dies.

How did you develop tinnitus?

I was in Amsterdam on July 4, 2019. I was on stage playing with the Stray Cats and the band was so loud. I looked at Lee [Rocker, bassist], who uses a little amp, and said, "Why does this seem so loud?" The earplugs had fouled. It sounded like a tea kettle was whistling in my ear 24/7, which is maddening. The only thing to do is give it a break. It has simmered down over time. After standing in front of a loud amplifier for a living, it’s part of the deal I suppose. No one told us to wear earplugs in the beginning. There are these hearing aids which boost your hearing where you are deficient. You figure out ways to get around it. But, it’s no joke.

What was your process of making an album during the pandemic?

I wrote four-to-five songs and figured I’d go in the studio to cut some demos. Producer Julian Raymond and I worked together before because I played on the last Glen Campbell album [2011’s "Ghost on the Canvas"]. Julian told me to send down the demos to Nashville because he had a couple of musicians and he had a way of working where I didn’t have to be there. When he sent the tracks back, I was blown away. The bass player was in Memphis and the drummer was in Nashville. But they played as if I was in the same room with them.

You have your own unique guitar sound. How did that develop?

When I was very young, I’d listen to songs on my transistor radio and I was able to pick out different guitar players from Eric Clapton to John Fogerty. They all had their own sound. In my head, I wanted to develop my own sound. When I stumbled upon the Gretsch and the Fender Bassman amp, it was magic for me. It wasn’t too overdriven because I don’t play distorted, I play pretty clean because you can hear finger picking and individual notes more. It was the perfect combination and I came upon it by sheer accident.

You live outside of Minneapolis now. What made you move there?

I married a Minnesota girl. It’s kind of like Long Island was 40 years ago — plenty of room and just wide open, kind of like the way I grew up. It has a small town feel, but the city is close by. I enjoy the quality of life with plenty of peace and quiet, but if you want action it’s only a half-hour away.

In 2019 you recorded a new Stray Cats album, "40" and toured for the band’s 40th anniversary. How was that reunion?

It was fantastic, just blew me away. Besides having the chemistry we have on stage, the audience enthusiasm and turnout out was unbelievable. The fans sang along with every tune including the new songs like "Cat Fight (Over a Dog Like Me)" and "Rock It Off." I really want to play with the boys again. We covered Europe but we didn’t do too much here because we ran out of time. I can’t wait to do more.

The Stray Cats played Revolution in Amityville on that tour. What was it like playing live on Long Island again?

When we first started that place was called Past Times Pub back in the ‘70s. We auditioned there and we failed the audition. At the concert, I said, "We finally got the gig!" You can’t beat the Stray Cats in a club. We just blew the roof off the place.

How would you describe your chemistry with drummer Slim Jim Phantom and bassist Lee Rocker?

It’s like riding a bike. Lee is a solid musician, just an amazing bass player. No one was doing what he did with the stand-up bass before he started playing in the ‘80s. Me and Jim are like wiseguys who play off each other and we have Lee to fall back on. We just have that thing. We all grew up on the same block.

What initially drew you to the genre of rockabilly?

I liked the twang of the guitar and reverb and vibrato from the bass. Those tones to me really spoke out. I first heard the music because my dad had Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins records lying around the house. He discovered rockabilly music when he was in the Army. My mom was an Elvis Presley fan. Those tones to me were my favorite sounds.

Your early Stray Cats hits "Stray Cat Strut" and "Rock This Town" are still in regular rotation on classic rock radio today. What made those two songs have such longevity?

They really spoke to people because they were so different. It was rockabilly music but it didn’t sound old, it was modern. Those songs have an attitude and a chemistry that I could have only recorded with Jim and Lee. I was 18 when I wrote them. I guess I did something right.