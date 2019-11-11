Brian Setzer will not be coming home for the holidays to perform this year. Due to a severe case of tinnitus, the Massapequa-raised musician has been ordered by his doctor to cancel his annual "Christmas Rocks! Tour," which had been set to stop at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Nov. 24.

"It's heartbreaking to disappoint my fans who have shared my Christmas seasons with me for over fifteen years," Setzer, 60, posted Monday on Twitter. "I'm truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused all of the amazing people who make my tour happen and to my unbelievably loyal and devoted fans. I hate to let you down and I hope you'll understand."

The Westbury show was one of 25 dates affected by Setzer's tinnitus, described as a constant ringing in the ears. The "Christmas Rocks! Tour" was slated to kick off Friday in Minneapolis and wrap on Dec. 21 in Los Angeles. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Setzer's show, which features his 19-piece orchestra, has been a holiday perennial on Long Island. This year's show was set to feature music from the Brian Setzer Orchestra's albums "Boogie Woogie Christmas," "Dig That Crazy Christmas" and "Rockin' Rudolph," along with original songs.

The Long Island native first captured attention as lead vocalist and guitarist of the rockabilly band Stray Cats, who scored hits in the 1980s with "Rock This Town" and "Stray Cat Strut." The group, which started in 1979 and broke up in 1984, has occasionally reunited for concerts, including this year's 40th anniversary tour and album.

