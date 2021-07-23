"M*A*S*H," Mozart and more will be in perfect harmony as the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, an East End summer staple, returns from Aug. 4 to 22.

The annual festival, which ran online last year, will be back with a series of 13 concerts starting with "Composer Portrait: Bach’s Chaconne" to be narrated by Alda, a frequent presence at the event in years past. Acclaimed violinist Jennifer Koha will perform Bach’s Partita No. 2 for solo violin for the hourlong concert, which will take place at 5 and 7 p.m. at Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church.

"We are so happy we can once again open our doors and share the joy of live music-making after a long year of quiet stages," said festival founder and artistic director Marya Martin in a statement. "It’s been a difficult year for so many, so this summer we are presenting some of chamber music’s most beloved and life-affirming works."

Other highlights will include "A Lotta Night Music," Martin's arrangement of Mozart’s "A Little Night Music" for winds and strings (Aug. 8); an evening of Beethoven and Brahms (Aug. 15); an outdoor performance at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill (Aug. 17); and the world premiere of "Seasons of Our Time," a work for flute, violins, viola, cello, bass and harpsichord by Eric Ewazen at the Sculpture Garden at Channing Daughters Winery in Bridgehampton (Aug. 20).

All concerts will be socially distanced and attendees must be fully vaccinated. To purchase tickets and for the complete schedule, call 212-741-9403 or go to bcmf.org.