TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival returns with Alan Alda

Alan Alda, with Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival director

Alan Alda, with Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival director Marya Martin, will appear at the event's Aug. 4 concert. Credit: Michael Lawrence

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"M*A*S*H," Mozart and more will be in perfect harmony as the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, an East End summer staple, returns from Aug. 4 to 22.

The annual festival, which ran online last year, will be back with a series of 13 concerts starting with "Composer Portrait: Bach’s Chaconne" to be narrated by Alda, a frequent presence at the event in years past. Acclaimed violinist Jennifer Koha will perform Bach’s Partita No. 2 for solo violin for the hourlong concert, which will take place at 5 and 7 p.m. at Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church.

"We are so happy we can once again open our doors and share the joy of live music-making after a long year of quiet stages," said festival founder and artistic director Marya Martin in a statement. "It’s been a difficult year for so many, so this summer we are presenting some of chamber music’s most beloved and life-affirming works."

Other highlights will include "A Lotta Night Music," Martin's arrangement of Mozart’s "A Little Night Music" for winds and strings (Aug. 8); an evening of Beethoven and Brahms (Aug. 15); an outdoor performance at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill (Aug. 17); and the world premiere of "Seasons of Our Time," a work for flute, violins, viola, cello, bass and harpsichord by Eric Ewazen at the Sculpture Garden at Channing Daughters Winery in Bridgehampton (Aug. 20).

All concerts will be socially distanced and attendees must be fully vaccinated. To purchase tickets and for the complete schedule, call 212-741-9403 or go to bcmf.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Victoria Konefal is a first-generation American, an actor on
'The Buzz': Victoria Konefal talks about 'Days of Our Lives'
"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts is guest
Robin Roberts: 'Jeopardy!' stressful but wonderful
Jason Sudeikis appears in "Ted Lasso" on Apple
How 'Ted Lasso' captured the attention of soccer players around the world
"Survivor" winner Tommy Sheehan will compete in the
LI 'Survivor' champ to compete in MTV's newest 'Challenge'
Rachel Brosnahan stars in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Here's when 19 of your favorite TV shows will be returning
The Madonna documentary "Madame X" is set to
Madonna film coming to Paramount+ this fall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?